Ten people were Friday arraigned before a Kisumu court after they were accused of destroying property belonging to a county staff.

The accused pleaded not guilty and were released on Sh200, 000 bond and a cash bail of Sh 20,000 each.

The 10 suspects are said to have been involved in destruction of Ward development fund manager George Anyonga's home and burning of three vehicles.

The destruction resulted from suspicion that Mr Anyonga had a part to play in the kidnapping of West Kisumu Ward representative Paul Okuro.

MALICIOUS DAMAGE

The head of police investigations (DCIO) and a team from Kisumu West arrested the 10 suspects who were linked to the malicious damage of the property.

They were held at Maseno Police Station for further interrogation before they were taken to Kisumu.

"The government will not tolerate lawlessness. Those who plan and execute loss of lives and destruction of property will be dealt with accordingly," said Kisumu County Commissioner Mohammed Maalim.