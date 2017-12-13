The beef is a result of a “gentlemen’s agreement” reportedly between the two leaders prior to the August 8 elections.

By RUSHDIE OUDIA

By VICTOR RABALLA

County contracts and pre-election deals could put a wedge between Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o and Senator Fred Outa.

This week, Mr Outa sensationally claimed that the governor’s office was engaging in malpractices and that it irregularly awarded a Sh200 million contract for construction of various roads in the county “in a nightclub”.

But Prof Nyong’o termed the utterance as “misinformed and malicious”. Yesterday, his political adviser Abala Wanga defended the governor, arguing that Mr Outa was making wild allegations to gain political mileage for his 2022 governor race.

“What we have established is that Senator Outa has a belief that the Nyong’o administration is a passing government,” Mr Wanga told a press conference in Kisumu.

He added: “It is outrageous for the senator to claim that a tender has been issued to cronies while the county is yet to receive allocations from the national government.”

Then-Senator Nyong’o had won hard-fought but chaotic ODM primaries in May, defeating incumbent Jack Ranguma. But Mr Ranguma still had influence, especially among women’s groups and others who felt he had been robbed of victory.

Prof Nyong’o, sources claim, reached out to Mr Outa, then Nyando MP, for support in exchange for favourable appointments and tenders.

The governor on Wednesday denied the claims as his office alleged that it had been pressured by the senator to ensure a half of the appointments or deals go to his cronies.

“Senator Outa should be reminded unequivocally that there is only one governor in Kisumu County and we will not be intimidated into entering into unconstitutional agreements,” said Mr Wanga.