Two women have been killed and five people injured after a white Probox crashed at Nyakwere area near Katito, Kisumu County, on Monday evening.

Nyanza Regional Traffic Police Commandant Andrew Naibei told the Nation that the vehicle tyre burst and the driver lost control of the vehicle, and it overturned.

OVERLOADED

The Probox was overloaded – seven people were on board instead of the maximum five, the traffic police chief said.

The occupants were coming from a funeral in Kendu Bay, Homa Bay County, when the car crashed on the Kisumu-Katito-Kendu Bay highway.

“The white Probox had a rear right tyre burst. The vehicle rolled several times before landing off the road,” said Mr Naibei.

“The two women died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle sustained serious injuries and another passenger had serious injuries on the leg.”

RESCUE

Some of the vehicle’s occupants were thrown out of the car during the crash, suggesting that most of them did not have their seatbelts on.

The car stood on its roof when it stopped.

Volunteers rushed to the scene and pulled out some of the injured who were trapped in the wreckage.

Mr Naibei said among the passengers were two children, aged nine and 12 years, who sustained minor injuries.

The injured were rushed to Nyandiero Hospital in Nyakach, Kisumu County.