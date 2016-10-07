By RUSHDIE OUDIA

UNAids goodwill ambassador Victoria Beckham has fallen in love with Ohangla music on her tour of Kisumu, describing it as enjoyable.

Mrs Beckham said there is some "strange but nice energy that comes with the rhythm" of the songs sang in Luo.

She was speaking in Kisumu on Friday as she worked to raise awareness of the need to prevent mother-to-child HIV transmission.

She also took time to dance and pose for photos with 50 children, born of parents living with HIV.

For 18 months, the children had been under a programme at Kisumu County Hospital and Lumumba Health Centre seeking to prevent perinatal transmission. They are HIV-negative.

During the event held at the Kisumu County Hospital, Mrs Beckham was entertained by Luo traditional dancers and occasionally joined the performers in the dance.

“I really enjoy this type of music — it has some kind of energy that accompanies it which is electric. The people who sing the tunes are also ever happy and that really elates me,” Mrs Beckham said.

Every speaker at the forum seemed moved by the tunes and demanded that the Ohangla music be played for a few more minutes before they continued with their speeches.

The dancers, dressed in traditional costumes, churned their tunes accompanied by keyboards and drums to the joy and fulfilment of the guests.

Mrs Beckham’s son Brooklyn and Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma’s wife, Olivia, also joined the dance.

When she visited Mr Ranguma, Mrs Beckham also took time to marvel at Kisumu town and Lake Victoria through his ninth-floor office windows that showed a breathtaking aerial view of the town.

Governor Ranguma asked Mrs Beckham to partner with the county government in establishing a talent centre to nurture the abilities and skills of the youth of Kisumu.

He said that through art, many young men and women can generate income for themselves.

“The county has already set aside 10 acres of land in which a talent centre can be established and more than 500 youth can be trained in art, fashion and design. I would love our visitor to partner with us and we shall name it Victoria Beckham Talent Academy,” Mr Ranguma said.

Mrs Beckham is a fashion designer, model, singer and wife of footballer David Beckham.

Ohangla music is popular in western Kenya and some of its renowned practitioners are Tony Nyadundo, Lady Maureen, Odos Jasuba, Boyeta wuod Awasi and Onyi Papa Jey.