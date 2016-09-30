By RUSHDIE OUDIA

An outspoken vocal member of the Kisumu County Assembly has gone missing.

Neighbours of Kisumu West Ward Representative Paul Odhiambo Okiri in Kapuonja woke up Friday morning to find his car abandoned, with all doors wide open in what the family suspected to be a kidnapping.

Mr Okiri, popularly known as "Manager", has been at the forefront calling for accountability for the missing Sh105 million ward development fund.

The assembly had on Wednesday asked fund administrator and Chief Officer George Akong’o Anyonga to step aside from his position to pave the way for investigations into the alleged misuse of funds.

The money was intended for development in the 35 wards of Kisumu County, and the matter that generated a lot of heat in the assembly, leading to bitter exchanges among members.

Already, Kisumu West residents have held demonstrations in the area, fearing that Mr Okiri might have been killed and his body dumped elsewhere.

Protesters blocked the Kisumu-Maseno road urging the police to expedite investigations into the alleged abduction.

Kisumu County Commissioner Maalim Mohammed said the matter had been reported to the Maseno Police Station.

"His car and his phone were found intact near his neighbour's garden," said Mr Mohammed.