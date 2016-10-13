By ANITA CHEPKOECH

A 54-year-old woman who was allegedly shot by police in Kisumu during demonstrations against the electoral agency in June is battling with an unhealed wound that has left her unable to eat or work.

Three of the bullets, believed to have been fired by police officers to disperse marauding protesters in Manyatta estate, shot through Ms Mary Akinyi Olum’s house, one piecing through her stomach and causing her severe complications.

Narrating her ordeal to Nation.co.ke in her Manyatta home, Ms Olum said the bullet went through the stomach to the back on her left side, creating an opening.

Having been operated on and treated at Jaramogi Oginga Odinga Teaching and Referral Hospital for several days, the wound is yet to heal.

PROBLEMS EATING

She has problems eating as food accumulates on one side of the stomach separated by stitches. The experience leaves her in great pain.

“It was on June 6 and I decided not go to work because I didn’t want to be caught up in the protests,” said the mother of three who sells second-hand clothes in Kibuye market.

However, three bullets shot into her house, a place she thought was safe, one of it changing her life for the worse.

Moments before the painful experience, a neighbour had signalled her to close the door, having heard the loud gunshots of in the vicinity.

“I stood to close the door when I felt something lodged into my belly.

“I remember screaming that I had been shot and then I passed out,” said Ms Akinyi.

The pain the businesswoman undergoes can only be demonstrated by three cartridges that her son keeps in their house.

Her swollen stomach, which already had three other scars from caesarean section, aches, forcing her to stay away from the job that feeds her family.

NEVER REPORTED TO POLICE

Ms Akinyi said she never reported the incident to the police as “it is difficult to get justice in Kenya”.

She said after Kisumu Governor Jack Ranguma settled the hospital bills, she did not see the need to write a statement saying such cases are usually strenuous to pursue.

“I am unwell and I don’t want cases that stress me up. I don’t know who shot me and reporting is will be [futile]. All I want is someone to help me get proper medication,” said the woman.

However, Mr Audi Ogada, a human rights activists and chairman of Kisumu Residents Voice, said the case will be recorded for follow-up by the Kenya National Human Rights Commission to ensure the woman is compensated.