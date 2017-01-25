By RUSHDIE OUDIA

Angry Kisumu youths on Wednesday smashed a vehicle carrying area MP Ken Obura, forcing him to flee the scene during a mass voter registration campaign.

The youths stoned Mr Obura’s Toyota Land Cruiser at Kondele, accusing him of supporting President Kenyatta's Jubilee Party.

They broke his vehicle’s rear and side windows.

T-SHIRTS

The Kisumu Central lawmaker was also chased away at Kibuye market, where he had gone to mobilise residents to register as voters.

Motorcycle operators, who were wearing T-shirts bearing the MP’s name, removed them for fear of attracting the wrath of the irate group.

Mr Obura, a first-time lawmaker, has been accused by residents of supporting the Jubilee administration though he won his seat on an ODM ticket.

Kisumu Central MP Ken Obura (in black shirt) on a motorcycle in Kondele after youths pelted his vehicle with stones on January 25, 2017. PHOTO | BERNARD ONDARI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The MP has also been criticised for his silence and absence from ODM rallies and activities in the region.

However, Mr Obura downplayed the incident, calling it a minor issue.

Briefing journalists after the incident, he accused his rivals of fanning violence against him.

The unrelenting legislator also vowed to continue with the voter registration drive for the next one week.

"My rivals who are new in politics are only trying some games on me," he said. "I want to see if they will sustain the disruption of my activities."