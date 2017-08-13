By KITAVI MUTUA

Kitui Governor-elect Charity Ngilu on Sunday hosted newly elected members of the county assembly to a luncheon and urged them to forge a bipartisan working relationship.

Ms Ngilu urged the MCAs-elect drawn from all parties to serve the residents faithfully.

"We should embrace each other because at this point it doesn’t matter which political vehicle or aircraft you used to get elected, what matters most now is how we work together in a bipartisan way to deliver on our campaign promises and transform people’s lives," Mrs Ngilu said.

PLEDGES

The governor-elect, accompanied by her deputy Wathe Nzau, said she will serve all residents without favouritism.

While congratulating them for winning, she said they must deliver on some of their pledges within the first 100 days, particularly on water provision, health care and food security.

"Let’s all appreciate our conversion from candidates to elected leaders and work together for the common good of all Kitui people," she said during the event at her Ithookwe home.

HOPE

The function was attended by 38 out of the 40 ward representatives including her deputy Wathe Nzau.

The luncheon comes a day after Mrs Ngilu reached out her former challengers: Mr David Musila and Dr Julius Malombe.

She encouraged them not to be disheartened over the outcome of the August 8 polls.

"This is not my victory. It is for all people of Kitui County and everyone will have a place in my government regardless of their social status," she said during her victory speech at Kitui Multi-Purpose Hall after being awarded certificate by the electoral agency's county returning officer Gogo Nguma.