Members of the Kitui County Assembly have clashed over claims that Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka had endorsed Governor Julius Malombe for a second term in office.

In separate press statements, the MCAs drawn from rival political camps, one supporting Dr Malombe and the other Senator David Musila, accused each other of blackmailing their respective candidates using Mr Musyoka’s name.

Mr Musyoka has since denied endorsing anyone and distanced himself from claims that he has preferred candidates for various seats across the region, saying that his recent remarks were taken out of context.

The Malombe camp was still celebrating the alleged endorsement with some MCAs led by Ngomeni Ward rep Nzungi Ngwele issuing a press statement praising the party leader for “siding with their candidate”.

“In order to avoid a potential conflict that could weaken the party, we want Mr Musila to heed the party leader’s counsel and drop his bid” said Mr Ngwele.

The group said Mr Musila should drop his gubernatorial bid and instead focus on defending his senate seat.

NON-EXISTENT ENDORSEMENT

The other team supporting Mr Musila led by Mutomo Ward rep Nzangi Mwanduka said Dr Malombe is using a non-existent endorsement to shield himself from internal party competition.

Mr Mwanduka accused their rival camp of having been “sponsored” to continue blackmailing Senator Musila into abandoning the race.

“To continue singing [that] somebody was endorsed when the party leader himself has refuted making such approval shows the desperation on Dr Malombe’s part.

“This contest will only be decided at the ballot” Mr Mwanduka said.

The Wiper leader cautioned his party’s aspirants against invoking his name as they campaign in a bid to secure tickets in the coming elections.

He told the Nation that he is tired of people invoking his name to advance their political interests.

He denied having endorsed Governor Malombe or implored upon Senator Musila to drop his gubernatorial bid.

“I did not endorse anyone and I’ll not take sides because the candidates seeking the party’s ticket are all my supporters. Let the people decide in free and fair nominations,” the Wiper leader said.

Mr Musila, who enjoys strong backing from other Kitui legislators and MCAs, has expressed his displeasure on the apparent backing of Dr Malombe by Mr Musyoka.