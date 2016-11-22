Kitui residents decry poor state of roads

Rivers Enziu, Tyaa and Nyanyaa burst their banks, making secondary schools in the area inaccessible by road.

Last week, KNEC was forced to airlift KCSE exam materials to 21 centres in Mwingi East and Central districts.

The rains, which have been witnessed countrywide, have disrupted transport and communications in most parts of the county.

By THOMAS WAITA

More by this Author

Kitui residents and traders have called on the national government to urgently tarmac the Kitui-Kibwezi road after heavy rains have made it impassable for the last two weeks.

Speaking to journalists at Ikanga Centre earlier today, the residents faulted the state for turning a blind eye to the class B road.

Matatu operators plying the route decried the pathetic condition of the road saying the inclement weather had made travelling a nightmare.

“Our matatu got stuck about three hours ago and there is no hope of us getting out of this place any time soon,” said Nicholas Mulandi, a passenger.

John Musyoka, a businessman living in Mutumo, said most businesses located in centres along the highway suffered stock shortages due to transport challenges.

Mr Musyoka criticised the present and past governments for ignoring their pleas to have the road constructed to improve transportation and trade in the region.

David Muthui, a driver who operates along the Kitui-Mutomo route, regretted that politicians have perennially used the undone road to dupe the community into voting them into power.

The rains, which have been witnessed countrywide, have disrupted transport and communications in most parts of the county.

Last week, the Kenya National Examinations Council was forced to airlift KCSE exam materials to 21 centres in Mwingi East and Central districts, which have been cut off by the heavy rains.

County Commissioner Boaz Cherutich on Monday said rivers Enziu, Tyaa and Nyanyaa burst their banks, making secondary schools in the area inaccessible by road.

Last month, National Treasury Cabinet Secretary Henry Rotich announced that construction of the road would commence in three weeks’ time.

He spoke at Kyandula Primary School during the launch of the digital literacy programme in the county.