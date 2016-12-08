By THOMAS WAITA

More by this Author

Residents of Kitui County have lauded the Jubilee administration’s commitment to tarmac the Kibwezi-Mutomo-Kitui road, saying the project will spur the region’s economy by opening it up for investment.

The locals on Thursday expressed optimism that the key road, whose construction President Uhuru Kenyatta commissioned on Tuesday at Mutomo and Kibwezi towns, will ease transportation of commodities and boost trade.

John Musyoka, a businessman living in Mutomo, said local traders incur huge losses due to high transport costs with goods getting spoilt along the way due to poor roads.

“It is costly to transport commodities from Kitui Town due to the poor state of the road. Perishables produce goes bad while on transit but we now see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Musyoka.

He said rains usually worsen the situation as vehicles are stuck for hours, paralysing transportation along the busy route.

“We thank (President) Kenyatta’s administration for making good its promise to upgrade to bitumen standards this road which successive regimes ignored despite ceaseless pleas from the locals and their leaders,” he added.

Related Content Uhuru commissions tarmacking of Sh18bn road in Kitui

The road is reportedly the only class B7 road in the country which has remained untarmacked since independence.

RELIEF FOR MATATUS

Tito Mutia, a driver plying the Kitui-Mutomo route, said the launch of the road works came as a huge relief for matatu operators in the region, citing the travelling difficulties they face owing to the pathetic condition of the road.

“We spend a large part of our incomes on repairs since our vehicles break down frequently due to numerous potholes on the murram road,” he lamented.

Ms Susan Mwelu, who commutes between Kisasi and Kitui Town, expressed hope that bus fare will go down once the tarmacking is completed.

The youth on the other hand anticipate to get jobs once the road works kick off, said Kitui youth chairman Aggrey Nzomo.

President Kenyatta, who was accompanied by his deputy William Ruto and several Ukambani leaders, urged the contractor, Sinohydro Corporation, to ensure locals, especially the youth, get jobs in the road project.

“This road will bring down transport costs and attract investors leading to creation of employment for the youth in the region and beyond,” he said while addressing residents after the launch.

He as well admitted that the road has been long-ignored and said its construction fulfils one of Jubilee’s social and economic goals for the region.

The head of State said the 192-kilometre road, which runs from Kibwezi through Ikutha, Mutomo, Kitui and Kabati to Migwani towns, will cost Sh18.4 billion.