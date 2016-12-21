By THOMAS WAITA

Former Land minister Charity Ngilu has vowed to support Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka’s presidential bid in the 2017 elections saying he has the best chance to oust President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking last weekend at a funeral in Mutula Village, Kitui Central Sub-County, Mrs Ngilu exuded confidence that Mr Musyoka’s candidacy will guarantee victory for the opposition.

“It is no doubt that [among] the three Cord co-principals, Kalonzo has all it takes to send the Jubilee administration home given his impeccable statesmanship and unblemished profile,” she said.

She urged the Cord to make the former vice-president its presidential flag-bearer.

“I believe he can beat UhuRuto hands down if accorded firm support by fellow opposition leaders and supporters,” noted Mrs Ngilu.

She advised Raila Odinga and Moses Wetang’ula to shelve their bids to allow Mr Musyoka take a shot at the country’s top seat in 2017.

However, the Narc party leader said she regrets campaigning for the Jubilee alliance in the 2013 elections saying the decision cost her the Kitui’s Senate seat which she narrowly lost to David Musila.

“I will not make the same mistake this time round. I have made a resolve to back Kalonzo Musyoka. I beseech the entire Kamba community to rally behind our own son as well,” she said.

Calling for unity of purpose, the onetime presidential hopeful said her past infightings with Mr Musyoka had caused divisions within the community and cost it the chance to clinch Kenya’s top leadership.

BID FOR KITUI GOVERNOR

“I wish to inform Kalonzo Musyoka that I will campaign for him as I seek Kitui governor’s seat. I hope that he will support my gubernatorial ambitions in return,” she said.

Mrs Ngilu has declared her bid for the Kitui governor’s seat which has also attracted Senator Musila.

The two arch-rivals seek to unseat the incumbent, Dr Julius Malombe, who has vowed to defend the seat in the coming elections.

Musila and Malombe will battle it out for the Wiper ticket while Ngilu, who has been traversing the county in a spirited vote-hunt, maintains that she will vie on her party’s ticket.

Ms Ngilu urged Kitui voters to elect her as their next governor saying “my track record as the MP for Kitui Central and minister for Health and Water speaks for itself.”

She vowed to empower the residents economically through creation of vibrant income-generating projects if elected into office.