By FAROUK MWABEGE

Residents of Kwamagongo Village in Mazeras, on the border of Kwale and Kilifi counties, are counting losses after their property was destroyed in a fire that broke out Monday night at a gas-filling company.

The inferno, accompanied by loud blasts, left behind massive destruction of property forcing locals near the site to flee for their lives.

Confirming the incident, Rabai Location Anthony Jawa said the destruction in the village was caused by bursting gas tanks, which were thrown to nearby houses.

He added that a driver at the company suffered serious injuries and was rushed to Mariakani Hospital, where he is currently being treated.

“It was a very ugly scene because even some curious locals who had refused to leave the scene had to run away when they saw gas cylinders flying in the air,” he said.

Mr Jawa said the impact of the destruction started from a main gas tank that burst and destroyed a perimeter wall and threw its blocks to nearby houses.

He added that another tank was thrown almost one and a half kilometres on the Kwale County side, crashing a toilet at the home of a man identified as Ali Lugo.

Residents of Kwamagongo Village in Kwale County inspect one of the gas tanks that was thrown to a farm after a blast at a gas-filling factory on November 21, 2016. PHOTO | FAROUK MWABEGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

RESIDENTS' COMPLAINTS IGNORED

“I have never met the owner of this yard and all attempts to gain access have been futile as the gate remains closed and nobody bothers to open it,” he said.

Residents have been complaining about activities that have been taking place at the factory and another one adjacent to it.

They say the owner of the company, identified as Mutie Mutua, has never bothered to listen to their pleas to put measures to address the risks that they said the company posed to them.

The residents are now pushing for the complete closure of the factory and all others operating without due regard to the safety implications of their operations.

“We are grateful that no one was hurt but a time has come for the government to take action and close down this company for our own safety,” Mr Ali Lugo said.