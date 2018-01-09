By FADHILI FREDRICK

Police in Kwale County are looking for a gang that stormed a cottage and robbed two tourists of more than Sh100,000 on Tuesday morning.

The raid happened at Kebene Cottage in Diani at around 3am. The thugs also made away with mobile phones, a laptop and passports.

ROBBERY

Msambweni OCPD Joseph Chebusit said they had launched investigations and were looking for the gangsters.

Mr Chebusit said the two tourists were not hurt during the incident. He asked the public to volunteer information that could lead to the arrest of the perpetrators.

"We are going to deal with anyone who is going to cause harm to innocent people but we are urging the public to cooperate with security officers in order to curb crime," he said.

The victims reported the matter at Diani Police Station. They made statements and obtained police abstracts declaring their losses.