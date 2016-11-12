By CHARLES LWANGA

Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has named directors of five companies based in Nairobi suspected to have conspired with county officials to steal at least Sh51 million from the county's bank account.

Mr Kingi's local government has been hit by the shocking scandal which has seen the anti-corruption agency and the Banking Fraud Unit move to investigate what was initially a theft of Sh30 million but which emerged Friday to be at least Sh51 million loss.

The county assembly has formed a special team led by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi to investigate the scandal and has summoned top officials for grilling.

According to Mr Kingi ten senior officials are suspected to be involved in the scandal after it was discovered that their passwords were used to access the bank account.

Speaking while opening a health facility at Kadaina in Matsangoni, Friday, the governor said any officer caught in corruption will be sacked and prosecuted.

“We urge IFMIS department, EACC, CID and Anti Bank Fraud Unit of the Central Bank of Kenya to speed up the investigation and arrest the culprits and bring them to full force of law,” he said.

Mr Kingi said it was shocking that private companies based in Nairobi could collude with some people to steal money from a county faced with hunger, unemployment and starvation.

DID NOT SUPPLY ANYTHING

“These five companies as per the preliminary investigations did not supply anything to the county government,” he said adding that “I will not hesitate to name the companies who stole taxpayers’ money.”

The governor, named the companies and gave their background information as follows,