Governor Kingi names directors of 5 companies who swindled county Sh51m
Saturday November 12 2016
Kilifi Governor Amason Kingi has named directors of five companies based in Nairobi suspected to have conspired with county officials to steal at least Sh51 million from the county's bank account.
Mr Kingi's local government has been hit by the shocking scandal which has seen the anti-corruption agency and the Banking Fraud Unit move to investigate what was initially a theft of Sh30 million but which emerged Friday to be at least Sh51 million loss.
The county assembly has formed a special team led by Speaker Jimmy Kahindi to investigate the scandal and has summoned top officials for grilling.
According to Mr Kingi ten senior officials are suspected to be involved in the scandal after it was discovered that their passwords were used to access the bank account.
Speaking while opening a health facility at Kadaina in Matsangoni, Friday, the governor said any officer caught in corruption will be sacked and prosecuted.
“We urge IFMIS department, EACC, CID and Anti Bank Fraud Unit of the Central Bank of Kenya to speed up the investigation and arrest the culprits and bring them to full force of law,” he said.
Mr Kingi said it was shocking that private companies based in Nairobi could collude with some people to steal money from a county faced with hunger, unemployment and starvation.
DID NOT SUPPLY ANYTHING
“These five companies as per the preliminary investigations did not supply anything to the county government,” he said adding that “I will not hesitate to name the companies who stole taxpayers’ money.”
The governor, named the companies and gave their background information as follows,
Daima One Enterprises, opened as M-pesa business on January 28, 2016 in Nairobi along Juja Road. Its director is Sarah Wangui Kamau but has no identification card number nor telephone number.
Makegra Supplies Limited opened on May 4, 2015 located on the third floor of Nasiko Plaza, Landhis road in Nairobi. Its directors, who have no known identification card numbers and telephone numbers are Mary Kamau and Kennedy Irungu, with Stella Nyamu as the secretary.
Leadership Edge Associate Ltd opened on November 25, 2011 and located at Embassy Building in Nairobi along Harambee road. Its directors who have identification card numbers or known contacts are Samuel Macharia and Kangari Mwangi, with Ngugi Mwangi as the secretary.
Zohari Services Ltd opened on September 29, 2014 located along Lenena road in Nairobi, its directors who have not indicated their identification card numbers and contacts are Ann Muthoni, Lucy Wangugi, with Charles Nga’ang’a as the secretary.
Kilingi Supplies Ltd opened on April 17, 2009 located in Umoja One in Nairobi along Outer Ring road, with its directors who have no identification card numbers and contacts being Stephen Mutua, Hellen Nzilani and Richard Kariuki.