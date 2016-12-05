By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya says the just-ended high profile leadership summit by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) has raised his county’s profile in business circles.

Mr Mvurya said international travel advisories issued in the past had impacted negatively on coastal counties and major events such as the weekend conference in Diani which attracted top individuals in government including an appearance by President Uhuru Kenyatta, was a boost to tourism.

“Such choices are giving Kwale a new profile,’’ the governor said of the two-day conference at Leisure Lodge Resort.

“It is a blessing for our county. The tourism sector here has been greatly hurt by travel advisories,” he added.

At the same time, Governor Mvurya has urged politicians from the Coast region to commit themselves to keep peace ahead of the general elections in 2017 and even after.

Speaking after signing a peace pledge shortly before the close of the conference, the governor said it is crucial for leaders to be in the frontline to assure residents that the electioneering period in their regions will be peaceful.

The Kwale governor was the first county boss to sign the pledge followed by Taita Taveta’s John Mruttu and Ken Lusaka of Bungoma at the conference which also saw President Kenyatta sign the pledge on Saturday.

“A peaceful election is a process not an event. It begins before the election and goes long after the last winner has been announced. But peace throughout this period is paramount,” Mvurya said.

He added: “Leaders must commit themselves to peace because it is important for our economy, for our country and for our counties.”

Mr Mvurya regretted that some members of the opposition boycotted the conference organised by the Kepsa and Parliament.