A nurse in Kwale County accused of erroneously diagnosing a mother as being HIV-positive in July 2016 has been charged on two counts.

Ms Irene Orina pleaded not guilty to the charges of acting as a laboratory technologist without registration and giving false information to a person employed in the public service.

The particulars of the first count stated that she acted as a medical laboratory technologist at Diani Health Centre in Kwale County without being registered.

Esther Mwakazi was misdiagnosed and put on ARVs for three months together with her one-year-old son.

Ms Orina is also accused of telling a nurse at the health centre that Ms Mwakazi was HIV positive, information she knew to be false.

MISLEADING INFORMATION

Kwale Resident Magistrate Paul Mutai heard that the misleading information led to the nurse administering anti-retroviral therapy to the minor, which she ought not to have done had she been given the right information.

Last week, Ms Orina challenged the charges and stated that the sections of the law used in both charges were conflicting.

The accused had told the court that section 16 of HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control Act, 2000 and section 19 of the Medical Laboratory and Technicians and Technologists Act No 10 of 1999 were conflicting.

NO CONFLICT IN ACTS

In his ruling, Mr Mutai stated that there is no conflict in the two Acts which he observe have no direct relation.

The magistrate further ruled that registered nurses alongside pharmacists, clinical officers, laboratory technologists and technicians listed under Section 16(2) of HIV/AIDs Prevention and Control Act, 2000, as health care providers, can conduct HIV test as long as they are approved by Ministry of Health.

The court also directed that the suspect’s mobile phone be retained by the investigations officer for cybercrime analysis.

The magistrate also ordered that the case facing Ms Orina be consolidated with that of Ms Fatuma Mohamed who is also facing similar charges.

Last week, the accused denied charges of recklessness and negligence, causing harm and giving false information to a person working in a public institution.