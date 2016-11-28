By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya has assured residents of Dzombo, Lunga Lunga, Kikoneni and the surrounding areas that no one will not be evicted from their homes to pave way for mining.

Speaking Sunday at Mwananyamala in Dzombo Location Mr Mvurya asked residents to ignore “propaganda’’ by some leaders in the county that they will be removed from their homes to pave for mining of niobium at Mrima Hill.

The governor was accompanied by his deputy Fatma Achani.

“They have come here and told you that 100 acres have been identified to relocate you there.

“Can they show you where this land is? This is all false,’’ the governor told the residents.

He added that the Cotec company license to extract minerals from Mrima Hill has been revoked and nobody will be allowed to mine there.

He also said that claims of expansion of Base Titanium mining area in Nguluku and Maumba are untrue.

FAKE MAPS, FALSEHOODS

“A lot of falsehoods have been peddled around here by some opposition leaders brandishing fake maps and documents claiming that you will be evicted. You are now full of fear.

“I want to assure you that this will never happen during my tenure. Ignore their propaganda because it holds no truth,” he added.

Mr Mvurya and Ms Achani urged the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) to investigate land grabbing in Kisite-Mpunguti Island and Diani by some politicians.

He said a plot in Kwale Town where the county headquarters are being built should also be investigated.