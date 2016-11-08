By FAROUK MWABEGE

The ODM coordinating committee in Kwale County has resolved to kick Deputy Governor Fatuma Achani and ODM Ukunda sub-branch secretary Joseph Odeka out of the party.

This comes a few days after Ms Achani boasted that should Kwale governor Salim Mvurya — who ditched ODM for Jubilee — be kicked out of the party she will definitely take over from him.

Addressing journalists after a closed-door meeting at Last Moran Restaurant in Ukunda on Tuesday, Kwale County ODM chairman and Matuga MP Hassan Mwanyoha accused the two officials of loyalty to the party.

He cautioned that the committee will not hesitate to take similar measures against any member who will not tore the line by respecting the party leader Raila Odinga and adhere to its principles.

“We have decided to kick out Ms Achani so that she follows the path of her fellow rebel who is none other than governor Mvurya and also Mr Odeka for misbehaving,” he said.

The axe fell on Mr Odeka after he declared to support Mvurya’s re-election regardless of his political affiliation during a public function which was held at Mvindeni 2 weeks ago.

Apart from the suspension, Mr Mwanyoha assured aspirants in different positions using an ODM ticket of free and fair nominations provided that they prove to be straight forward.

“We resolved as a party that we are going to conduct a thorough scrutiny of leaders before the General Election in order to ensure that we have the right candidates,” he said.

He issued a stern warning to government employees from both national and county government against engaging in politics.

The sentiments were backed by Kwale County ODM Vice Chairman Nicholas Zani, Kwale Senator Boy Juma Boy and Speaker of Kwale County Assembly Sammy Ruwa.

Mr Zani who is also aspiring for governorship termed Ms Achani as the worse enemy of ODM compared to Mr Mvurya by pretending to be in the party.

“We were so shocked when we heard Ms Achani saying she is still in ODM. If Ms Achani can be called a witch then she is the biggest witch and we do not recognise her,” he said.

“I would like to confirm here today that ODM is still intact as a party and the rebels who have left are just few and just as you can see we have 6 aspirants for governorship with us,” said senator Boy Juma.

Similarly, Speaker of Kwale County Assembly who is also aspiring for the governor’s seat, said Ms Achani was hiding behind the law which allows deputies to take over from governors.