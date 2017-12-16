By FADHILI FREDRICK

Authorities have seized 40kg of illegal elephant ivory.

Kenya Wildlife Service (kws) rangers in Kwale County on Friday arrested two suspected poachers in connection with the ivory worth Sh4 million.

KWS deputy warden officer Nathan Gatundu said the arrest followed a tip from members of the public.

"The two were arrested separately with two pairs of ivory each weighing 34kg and 16kg respectively," he said.

Mr Gatundu said another suspect was arrested at Melinane in Kinango sub-county with two leopard skins.