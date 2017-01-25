Man who grew up in children’s home seeks parents

By WINNIE ATIENO

A 21-year-old man from Kwale County who grew up in a children’s home is appealing for assistance to trace his biological parents.

Shahidin Rajab Mwabami says he was adopted by a former MP from Kwale County from an orphanage in Nairobi in 1999 but he left her home 14 years later.

In an interview with Nation.co.ke, Mr Mwabami said he was adopted from Mama Fatuma Goodwill Children’s Home in Eastleigh at the age of seven years old by the former MP who took him to her home in Kwale.

He was taken to the orphanage by police after he got separated with his parents during a church service.

“I don’t remember much about my past. I remember coming from church with my parents one Sunday mid-morning. But my brother and I boarded a bus and got lost. The next thing I remember is being taken to the children’s home,” he said.

Months later, he explains, the MP adopted him and took him from the orphanage.

“But I don’t remember what happened to my brother,” he added.

MISTREATED

However, he claimed that when he was in Standard Five at Jomo Kenyatta Primary School, a member of his foster family started subjecting him to abuses and he decided to run away.

“I ran off to Tanzania in 2007 and started working in a mine. I came back in 2010 and asked my adopted mother about my parents or any documents but she refused to give me any details,” he said.

Mr Mwabami says his foster mother took him back to school where he completed his primary education in 2013.

After that he ran back to Tanzania to work in the mines.

Mr Mwabani, who scored 150 marks in his KCPE exam at Msambweni Primary School, said he can only remember Mama Fatma and his friends Farouk and Zaitun at the children’s home who used to take care of him.

“I cannot register for an ID because I don’t have my parent’s documents and that is another reason why I am looking for my biological parents and siblings,” said the young man who says he works as a casual labourer in Kwale.