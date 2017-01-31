By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

More by this Author

By FADHILI FREDRICK

More by this Author

Kwale Governor Salim Mvurya and his deputy Fatma Achani have for the first time revealed what they say is the reason they fell out with Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho.

Mr Mvurya said his differences with his Mombasa counterpart, with whom they do not see eye to eye, begun some three years ago when Mr Joho tried to arm-twist him over the mining of niobium at Mrima Hill and titanium in Maumba and Nguluku areas.

Speaking when he distributed Sh7 million bursary cheques to needy students in county and sub-county schools at Nyumba Mbovu in Kinondo on Monday, Mr Mvurya claimed the Mombasa Governor tried to make himself “king of all other Coast governors”.

“Governor Joho wanted people who can kneel before him. He wanted to rule from Vanga in the south to Kiunga in the north so that all the five governors can be under him. I said no because I am a governor like him elected by the people of Kwale, just like he was elected by the people of Mombasa,” he said.

KWALE MINERALS

He claimed that Mr Joho wanted to get a share of the Kwale mineral resources and get tenders for various supplies.

The governor said that it was unfortunate that Mr Joho tried to interfere with the affairs of Kwale County when he did not come from there.

“Governor Joho is a person of propaganda and empty talk but the people of Kwale need projects of development,” he said.

His deputy, Ms Achani, claimed that Mr Joho, through ODM leaders in Kwale, started a malicious campaign to discredit Mr Mvurya’s administration and good track record by inciting residents bordering the mining areas that they would be evicted after a mining license for Base Titanium was renewed.

“He claimed that Governor Mvurya had allowed the renewal of the license when in actual sense, the renewal of the license which was issued in 1995 was blocked by Mr Mvurya who was taken to court for that,” she said.

She said that for the niobium minerals mined by Cortec Mining Kenya Ltd, Mr Joho also tried to interfere because he wanted some stake in the multi-billion project.

“But Governor Mvurya again blocked their schemes. That was the start of differences between Mvurya and the Mombasa governor,” she said.

The two leaders assured residents that they will not be evicted from their farms unless they sold their land willingly to the mining companies.

STOP TRIBALISM

Mr Mvurya urged his opponents in the governor’s race to stop preaching hatred by diving the residents on tribal or ethnic lines.

“If you claim that this is a Duruma, a Digo, a Kamba or this and that tribe, you are not being a leader because Kwale County has all tribes. Politics of tribalism is old fashioned and no development will come from such leadership,” he said.

He said his opponents had been in government for many years without bringing any tangible development but for four years “we have managed to bring major transformation that everyone can see”.

He said the 100 per cent scholarship programme was the only one of its kind in the 47 counties and pledged to work towards better education and health.

“We made a pledge during our campaigns in 2013 that we would pay fees for all students from Kwale who joined national schools. We have fulfilled that pledge,” Mr Mvurya said.

He cautioned those seeking to unseat him in August elections that leadership “is not the same as being co-wives” but a serious commitment to change the lives of the residents.