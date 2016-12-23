A health worker who misdiagnosed a woman, wrongly declaring her HIV positive, has been charged in a Kwale Court with illegally operating as a laboratory technician.

The suspect, Fatuma Salim Mwacharo, appeared before Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyu and denied the charge.

She is accused of acting as a laboratory technician at Diani Health Centre without being registered with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, contrary to medical and laboratory laws of Kenya.

She was released on a Sh80,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or on an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

Police said the suspect committed the offence on July 21, 2016.