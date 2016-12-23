Woman who gave wrong HIV diagnosis not registered lab technician
A health worker who misdiagnosed a woman, wrongly declaring her HIV positive, has been charged in a Kwale Court with illegally operating as a laboratory technician.
The suspect, Fatuma Salim Mwacharo, appeared before Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyu and denied the charge.
She is accused of acting as a laboratory technician at Diani Health Centre without being registered with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, contrary to medical and laboratory laws of Kenya.
She was released on a Sh80,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or on an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.
Police said the suspect committed the offence on July 21, 2016.
Hearing of the case was set for January 5, 2017.