Woman who gave wrong HIV diagnosis not registered lab technician

Friday December 23 2016

Fatuma Salim Mwacharo, who misdiagnosed a woman

Fatuma Salim Mwacharo, who misdiagnosed a woman with HIV, when she appeared in court in Kwale on December 23, 2016. She denied the charge of illegally operating as a laboratory technician. PHOTO | WACHIRA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

A health worker who misdiagnosed a woman, wrongly declaring her HIV positive, has been charged in a Kwale Court with illegally operating as a laboratory technician.

The suspect, Fatuma Salim Mwacharo, appeared before Chief Magistrate Doreen Mulekyu and denied the charge.

She is accused of acting as a laboratory technician at Diani Health Centre without being registered with the Kenya Medical Laboratory Technicians and Technologists Board, contrary to medical and laboratory laws of Kenya.

She was released on a Sh80,000 bond with one surety of a similar amount or on an alternative cash bail of Sh50,000.

Police said the suspect committed the offence on July 21, 2016.

Hearing of the case was set for January 5, 2017.

