By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

The Lamu archipelago is experiencing accommodation crisis following an influx of guests in this year’s 16th edition of the Lamu Cultural Festival.

The fete is an annual event which is celebrated to show case the rich culture and heritage of Lamu’s Swahili people that has captivated the world for centuries.

By Saturday, more than 80,000 visitors from across the globe had already arrived in Lamu to mark the cultural event that kicked off on Thursday.

The arrival of both domestic and international tourists has led to the accommodation crisis which began to be experienced by Friday evening within the island and Shella seaside tourist town.

Thousands of holiday makers throng Lamu Island during the Lamu Cultural Festival on November 12, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The Nation established that some of the visitors were forced to seek accommodation on the mainland towns of Mokowe, Hindi and Mpeketoni, which are kilometers away.

Lamu Governor Issa Timamy said this year’s Lamu Cultural Festival was unique having attracted more international tourists compared to previous festivals.

Mr Timamy said they have recorded the highest numbers of festival goers since the event’s inception in 2001.

“This is proof enough that Lamu is peaceful. We expect more than 150,000 visitors to have attended by the closure of the event on Sunday,” said Mr Timamy.

One of the chief guests in attendance was the US Ambassador to Kenya Robert Godec who attributed the huge turn out to improved security following the national government’s efforts in fighting terrorism and other criminal activities in Lamu.

Youths display their swimming skills and talents during the Lamu Cultural Festivals in Lamu County on November 12, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

“I am humbled to be in Lamu for the cultural festival. I have really enjoyed the security in Lamu. There is much improvement compared to 2014 when Al-Shabaab attacked Mpeketoni, Hindi and Witu. I am also thrilled with the way the visitors have turned up for this year’s festival. Indeed they have sent a strong signal that Lamu is safe,” said Mr Godec.

The Nation also established that the massive arrival of guests has also boosted both hoteliers and small traders who are overwhelmed with huge demands especially boat operators and fishermen.

“We have very many clients since the event kicked off on Thursday and we expect by the end of the cultural festival, we will have gained huge profits,” said Lamu Boat Owners Association chair Mr Hassan Awadh.

The finals of Donkey race during the Lamu Cultural Festivals in Lamu County on November 12, 2016. PHOTO | KEVIN ODIT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Ms Keziah Mumbi of Romantic Hotel Group Kenya Limited also expressed her delight due to full bookings of their Lamu based hotel.

Garissa Governor Nadhif Jama, Tana River Governor, Hussein Dado and his Marsabit counterpart Mr UkurYatani were in attendance.

Mr Jama called on other Counties to introduce such festivals since they assist in improving the economy of such regions and also help in boosting national integration.

Meanwhile, security has been intensified in the entire Lamu Island and its environs as the fete enters day three.