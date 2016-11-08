Commission holds inquiry into human rights abuses in Lamu

By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights (KNCHR) has begun a public inquiry into insecurity and violations of human rights in Lamu County.

KNCHR chairperson Kagwiria Mbogori said the commission is seeking to unearth the impact of insecurity on human rights in the coastal region, Lamu included.

She resident, business community, government and non-governmental stakeholders in Lamu have been invited to participate in the inquiry.

“We will be focusing on human rights that have been violated or threatened to be violated due to lack of security and make appropriate recommendations to the various government agencies,” said Ms Mbogori.

She said the commission is aware that more than 100 residents were killed in Mpeketoni and its environs in 2014 and others displaced.

“The situation forced the government to subject Lamu to a night curfew that lasted … almost a year. We will be investigating whether incidents of human rights violations by security officers occurred during and after the curfew.

“We will also be looking forward to hear[ing] from the Lamu people what they view as the main cause of insecurity in Lamu,” said Ms Mbogori.

KNCHR vice-chairman George Morara called on locals to take advantage of the meetings to air their grievances without fear of intimidation.

He said cases of extrajudicial executions, enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests of those suspected to be connected to or sympathetic to terror groups have been reported in coastal counties.

“Let us know all this. Besides having the negatives, you also have the better side of the story as far as security officers are concerned. You can also reveal that to us in the cause of these meetings,” said Mr Morara.

The meeting was officially opened by Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri.

The commission has so far visited Mombasa, Kwale and Tana River counties.