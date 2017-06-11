By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Lamu County government has kicked off a free vaccination exercise to shield livestock against the Contagious Caprine Pleuropneumonia (CCPP), which is a fatal disease.

The activity, in collaboration with the national government, targets more than 100,000 animals: 50,000 heads of cattle and over 40,000 goats and sheep.

It is fully sponsored by the Regional Pastoral Livelihoods Resilience Project.

PASTORALISTS

Addressing journalists at Chalaluma village in Witu Division during the launch, the county's Senior Veterinary Officer Gichohi Mathenge said the priority is areas occupied by pastoralists.

"We are today launching the vaccination exercise and we intend to conduct it for a period of two weeks.

"We have already dispatched veterinary officers to areas like Chalaluma, Bar’goni, Mpeketoni, Lake Amu, Hongwe, Lumshi, Pangani, Pandanguo, Witu and other areas of Lamu West," Mr Mathenge said.

"We will also go as far as Kiunga in Lamu East. These are areas mostly inhabited by pastoralists and we will ensure all their animals get vaccinated."