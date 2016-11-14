By KALUME KAZUNGU

Governors from the Frontier Counties Development Council (FCDC) have declared the prolonged drought in their respective counties a disaster requiring urgent intervention.

The bloc, formed early this month to address economic challenges facing counties in the Northern and northeastern Kenya, is comprised of seven counties which include Lamu, Tana River, Isiolo, Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera and Wajir.

Speaking in Lamu during the 16th edition of the annual Lamu Cultural Festival which ended on Sunday, the governors Issa Timamy (Lamu), Nadhif Jama (Garissa), Hussein Dado (Tana River) and Ukur Yatani of Marsabit said the drought had hit their counties hard and their people were experiencing acute water and food shortages.

They appealed to the national government, non-governmental organizations and other well-wishers to come to their aid and offer urgent assistance to both locals and their livestock.

Mr Jama who is also the chairman of the FCDC called for cooperation between the national government and the seven counties in addressing the matter.

“The drought affecting our counties at the moment is threatening the lives of our people and livestock. There is neither food nor water. As much as we are trying at the county level to see what can be done, we still need a lot of help and support from the national government, NGOs and well-wishers,” said Mr Jama.

The governors have also pledged to stick together and use the FCDC to address the common challenges facing them including matters to do with the economy, security and general infrastructure.

They also said that the bloc has not been politically conceived and said its functions will only be limited to addressing challenges facing them.