By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Elders from the minority Boni community living in Lamu’s Pandanguo Village have rejected a plan by the government to post an ‘outsider’ as their chief.

The elders said the government has picked a chief from a different community and wants to impose him on them yet they had chosen their own candidate for the job.

Led by their Nyumba Kumi leader Adan Golja, the elders claimed the government is trying to play smart with them, having previously accepted the candidate they had picked for the job, a native who is currently serving as a police officer in Mwingi, to become the chief of Pandanguo.

“For the first time, the government had asked us to propose someone from our community to become the chief of Pandanguo Location.

“We chose Mr Said Hassan Bwanambele, who is a youth born and raised here in Pandanguo. He is a police officer [and] the government approved him for the job [in] June 2016. We want him as soon as possible,” said Mr Golja.

MARGINALISED FOR DECADES

The elders swore never to accept an outsider as their chief when the community has able candidates for the job.

They said the Boni community has been marginalised for decades and that many of their leaders have been handpicked for them without their consultation or involvement.

“We will not allow them to continue picking people and imposing them on us.

“We have a right to choose and in this case we have already picked a suitable candidate, dully qualified for the chief’s job but we still don’t know why he hasn’t been officially posted.

“We suspect the government has plans, as usual, to impose a stranger on us but it won’t happen,” said Mr Abdalla Fumo.

They urged Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaissery to intervene in the matter.

They also complained that the current assistant chief, who was also imposed on them after having been brought in from a different community, has neglected them and no longer operates from the area.

“It is unfortunate that the assistant chief doesn’t stay here in Pandanguo but (he stays) in Witu.

“He rarely comes here. Most matters that require his attention have no one to attend to.