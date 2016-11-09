By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu County government has finalised preparations for the 16th edition of the Lamu Cultural Festival, which kicks off on Thursday this week.

The festival is an annual event celebrated to showcase the rich culture and heritage of Lamu’s Swahili people that have captivated the world for centuries.

Addressing journalists in his office Wednesday, acting County Executive for Tourism, Trade and Culture Khamis Kaviha said about Sh8 million has been spent in organising the event, which is expected to attract more than 30,000 local and international visitors.

Mr Kaviha said more than five governors are expected to attend this year’s festival.

He said ambassadors and a team of dancers from India and Oman are also expected to grace the occasion.

“We are expecting more than five governors from the northern frontier counties of Tana River, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and even Marsabit to attend this year’s event.

"We have also written to county executives for tourism from all the six coastal counties who will be attending the cultural festival beginning tomorrow,” said Mr Kaviha.

Faisal Miji, the secretary-general of the Lamu Cultural Promotion Group, said the festival aims to showcase Lamu's rich culture to the rest of the world and stimulate the county’s economy, which depends heavily on tourism.

“Apart from boosting our economy, we feel as organisers that the event will also promote unity and cohesion among the different tribes living in this country by sharing culture and diversity for the development as people gather and interact,” said Mr Miji.