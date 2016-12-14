By KALUME KAZUNGU

This year’s Lamu annual fishing competition was one of its kind as young talented fishermen won various prices, defeating renowned fishermen in the Island.

The event is organised every year by the Lamu County government under the Department of Fisheries, Livestock and Cooperative Development, where fishermen from various parts of the Lamu archipelago display their fishing skills that have enabled them to stay in the business.

The event is also meant to motivate Lamu fishermen. Fishing is a key economic activity for the residents.

The 2016 fishing competition is the third and one and has been described as the best of all competitions since its inception.

During the event, which was concluded on Tuesday, a 27-year-old fisherman won the biggest fish catch in the competition after capturing a 32-kilogramme sailfish.

Captain Yusuf Harun from Shanga in Ishakani along the Kenya-Somalia border with his crew of four people emerged victorious with the big catch, beating 45 others who took part in the competition.

The event was flagged off by Governor Issa Timamy.

DAY FISHING CHALLENGE

The participants said they faced the challenge of sunlight especially in deep sea, making it difficult to catch many fish but still managed to get the rare catch.

“The Competition should be done at night in future. During the day it is difficult to catch fish,’’ said Mr Harun.

The top winners received cash awards ranging from Sh70,000 to Sh50,000 together with certificates and trophies.

Addressing the public during the event, Governor Timamy and Lamu County Commissioner Joseph Kanyiri said the competition is a clear proof that the ocean has a lot of resources which, if well tapped, can uplift the standards of living of locals.

Mr Timamy said fishermen should be allowed to fish at night as that is when they will catch more fish.

“The competition shows Kenya and the world that there are fishing experts in Lamu,” said Mr Timamy.

On his side, Lamu County Chief Officer of Fisheries Abdallah Masoud Ahmed, said the fishing competition is an important event in the calendar of their department as it boosts the morale of fishermen.