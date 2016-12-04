By KALUME KAZUNGU

The national government has distributed relief food to residents affected by drought in Lamu County.

Stephen Sangolo, Lamu County Deputy Commissioner, on Sunday said 1,000 bags of rice, 400 bags of maize, 200 bags of beans and 100 cartons of cooking oil have been given out to the victims in Lamu West and Lamu East sub-counties.

On Friday, when distributing food to members of the Boni community, Mr Sangolo said the government is continuing to address hunger nationwide.

Areas worst hit are Witu, Pandanguo, Moa, Dide Waride, Chalaluma, Hongwe, Hindi and Bar’goni - all in Lamu West.

Areas that have benefited from the intervention are Basuba, Milimani, Mangai, Mararani and Kiangwe.

Mr Sangolo commended the Red Cross, which has helped in distributing food in the region.

“We are here at Bar’goni to distribute 20 bags of maize, 10 bags of beans and 5 cartons of cooking oil to Boni families...we have received 1,000 bags of rice, 400 bags of maize and 200 bags of beans plus cartons of cooking oil from the national government which we have already distributed to locals in all parts of Lamu,” he said.

However, he discouraged residents from selling the food.