Lamu Woman Representative Shakila Abdalla has denied allegations that she is being used by Mombasa-based cartels to frustrate the establishment of a Sh 200 billion coal plant project in Lamu.

The project which is under sponsorship of Amu Power Company, a consortium of two co-sponsors, Gulf Energy and Centum Investment is set to be established at Kwasasi Village in Hindi, Lamu county.

For the past one year, Ms Abdalla has been very vocal opposing the coal project arguing that it has more harm than good.

But critics claim the woman representative may have been bribed to ensure the coal plant project does not take off.

Addressing journalists on Thursday, Ms Abdalla downplayed the allegations insisting that she is a leader of the people and was only acting in the interest of the people of Lamu.

Ms Abdalla said those associating her with such allegations are the cartels themselves with intention of tarnishing her political image.

She said her main objective and mandate as a leader is to ensure a harmful project such as the Coal Plant is not established in the region.

“Those claiming I have been bribed to campaign against the coal plant project are the cartels themselves who want to tarnish my image. I have not been facilitated in any way by anyone to oppose the project," she said.

Ms Abdalla explained that the coal plant would be hazardous and that she is worried it could seriously impact on the health of our future generations.

She added that based on the past and present research and studies conducted in countries where similar coal projects have been established, the risks, the disadvantages and the hazards all out way the benefits.

The woman representative also accused Lamu county government, the National Environment and Management Authority and the Energy Regulations Commission for trying to force the project on them.

“We want a voice from the Governor on this matter. He is quiet and the citizens are the ones fighting for themselves. The investor, NEMA and ERC bodies should also not appear as if they are shielded by some cartels. They should listen to wananchi before making any move,” said Ms Abdalla.