Passengers escape unhurt as bus bursts into flames

By KALUME KAZUNGU

At least ten passengers escaped death narrowly after a Lamu-bound bus burst into flames at Gamba area in Lamu County on Friday.

Their luggage, that was inside the bus owned by the Tahmeed Bus Company Limited, were destroyed in the 4.15 pm incident.

According to one of the passengers, the incident happened as they headed to Mombasa from Lamu.

Mr Ahmed Omar Bingwa said other passengers had been transferred to other vehicles after the bus developed mechanical problems at Witu.

“We did not manage to get seats in the other vehicles since they were full. The driver decided to drive to what he said was a safer place,” he said.

He said as they approached Gumba, they saw smoke followed by flames and were forced to jump out of the windows.