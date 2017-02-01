By KALUME KAZUNGU

The Lamu County Health Department has expressed concern over an increase in the number of children being brought for treatment to the county’s hospitals from neighbouring Somalia.

County Director of Health Services, Dr David Mulewa, said there has been an influx of children crossing into Lamu from the war-torn country especially to areas close to the border, among them Basuba, Kiunga and Ishakani in Lamu East.

Addressing journalists in his office on Tuesday, Dr Mulewa said there is concern that the influx could lead to an outbreak of infectious illnesses amongst children in the affected areas since most of the Somali children’s immunisation records or statuses are unknown.

He called on the Immigration Department to intervene and address the matter.

He said due to the situation, the county has already launched a monthly immunisation programme for various illnesses that affect children in the border areas of Kiunga and Ishakani.

IMMUNISE ALL CHILDREN

Dr Mulewa said the move aims to ensure all children in the affected areas receive adequate immunity as they come into contact with their counterparts from Somalia.

“As the Health department, we have collaborated with the US Marines, the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Safari Doctors.

“We have been conducting integrated outreaches in Kiunga Division every month.

“These outreaches are aimed at offering various health services including immunisation to children in the border areas.

“We have been experiencing an influx of children crossing into Lamu from Somalia and whose immunisation [status] is unknown to us,” said Dr Mulewa.

He also revealed plans by the county Health department to launch a massive campaign that will see all children from Kiunga Division immunised against infectious illnesses.

“We are doing all this in order to protect the children from any illnesses that might have crossed the border from Somalia.