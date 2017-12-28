Two killed in Lamu Al-Shabaab attack

By KALUME KAZUNGU

More by this Author

Two people have been killed by suspected Al-Shabaab militants near Gamba area on the Lamu-Garsen road.

Linda Boni Operation Director Joseph Kanyiri said the two, a driver and a conductor of a lorry transporting fish were shot and killed by the unknown assailants between Gamba and Nyongoro at around 5pm Wednesday.

The attackers burnt the lorry and also bombed an electricity pylon belonging to Kenya Power Company in the area.

BULLETS

Mr Kanyiri said investigations into the matter has already been launched.

He also said enough security officers have been deployed in Gamba, Nyongoro and the surrounding areas to pursue the attackers.

“They were ferrying fish in a lorry but on reaching Gamba area, unknown gunmen emerged from the nearby bushes and sprayed the lorry with bullets. They also set the vehicle ablaze before fleeing into the bushes.

“We are pursuing the killers with the matter put under intensive investigations. Citizens must be calm and enjoy their December holidays. Lamu has been very peaceful. We have had a very calm Christmas celebrations and we are looking forward for the same during New Year celebrations,” said Mr Kanyiri.

Following the Wednesday incident, a hotline number, 0740-689-671 was unveiled for citizens to report any suspected terror acts.

Mr Kanyiri encouraged residents in Lamu, Tana River, Garissa, Kilifi to send text or Whatsapp messages if they witness any suspicious acts.