By DANIEL TSUMA NYASSY

Residents of the remote Kiwayu Island in Lamu County have for the first time had access to piped water.

The county government spent Sh9 million in the 2015/2016 financial year to provide water to the area that is just 45 kilometres from Somalia.

Village headman Shali Shee Monday said it was a monumental event, particularly for women who trekked for many kilometres in search of water.

Mrs Heiba Lali Vavo, a resident, echoed the headman’s sentiments.

“We used to fetch water from wells two kilometres away and this often made us sick,” the 36-year-old woman said.

“Our lives revolved around looking for water.”

In Kizingitini Island, the problem has also been resolved following the setting up of a desalination plant.

A women leader, Nyamwenye Mudhar, said residents used to rely on rainwater.