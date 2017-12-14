By FRED MUKINDA

A police officer and three security guards were arrested after they were found in possession of stolen electricity cables.

The police constable is attached to Kitengela Police Station while the guards work for Securicor security company.

VANDALISED

Preliminary investigations show that the four dug out 300 metres of copper cable at a Kenya Power sub-station near EPZ in Athi River.

"Detectives acting on information laid an ambush next to EPZ and arrested them as they vandalised the cables," according to a police report.

They were arrested at 11.30pm on Wednesday.

A pickup truck in which they had loaded the cables was also impounded.

DISARMED

The detectives also seized "300 metres of copper cable valued at Sh16 million, spades, forks, nylon bags and hacksaws," the police said.

During the arrest, the officer was armed with an AK 47 rifle loaded with 27 bullets.

He was disarmed during his arrest.