In the second incident on the newly-built Konza-Katumani Road, one person died and four others sustained injuries.

The two men on the motorbike died instantly.

No one in the matatu was injured.

The motorbike was heading towards Machakos when it collided head on with the matatu, according to an eye witness.

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

More by this Author

Three people died in two separate road crashes in Machakos County Monday night while four others have been admitted to hospital with serious injuries.

The first incident involved a motorbike rider and his passenger who perished on the spot after hitting a 14-seater matatu at Kathekakai on the Machakos - Nairobi road.

The motorbike was heading towards Machakos when it collided head on with the matatu, according to an eye witness.

No one in the matatu was injured.

The two men on the motorbike died instantly.

In the second incident on the newly-built Konza-Katumani Road, one person died and four others sustained injuries.

The victims were in a car that veered off the road and rolled into a ditch.

Machakos Base Commander Abdinasir Aron confirmed both incidents and urged motorists to be careful on the road.

Meanwhile the Lower Eastern Transporters Association has threatened to go to court to contest the night transport ban imposed by the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) on public service vehicles.

The association’s chairman, Mr Peter Mutuku, said the ban will not solve the problem of road crashes as it did not consider the high demand and transport crisis occasioned by the holidays.

"NTSA is not helping the situation. We are in rush due to the high transport demand [occasioned] by the holidays. Now it means private vehicles will start carrying passengers, which is risky," said Mr Mutuku.