These magical places will put the sparkle in your festive season

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

The Machakos People’s Park, situated about two kilometres from Machakos town, is no doubt the latest choice destination for Kenyans, as witnessed last Christmas, when throngs of people made a beeline to the park.

They came in cars, matatus, tuk tuks, motor bikes and on foot.

People from different walks of life and different nationalities — Indians, Chinese, and mostly Africans, both rich and poor, converged at the People’s Park.

There is an ample parking bay outside the perimeter fence at the entry to the park.

Four years ago, the land where the Machakos People’s Park is built lay barren, with little economic value. It was a vast expanse of stony plain with strong winds sweeping through from the surrounding mountains.

Even the nearby Maruba dam, the source of water for Machakos town, could not quench the parched piece of land that was solely used for grazing sheep.

And then came Governor Alfred Mutua. Soon after he was elected in 2013, Dr Mutua set out to turn the dry land into a beautiful park.

On Christmas day the parking space resembles a car bazaar as families come to enjoy themselves in the park.

The park is run by the county government, and visitors do not pay to enter, but there is a variety of fun activities inside which one can enjoy for a modest fee.

On ordinary days, the fee for most activities is Sh50 but on Christmas, it goes up to Sh150.

Children’s activities include boat riding, bouncing castles and riding on mini trains, merry-go-round and a camel ride.

There are also small cars driven on concrete square ground but the latest attraction seems to be skating.

This being a sport associated with the urban youth, it is hilarious to see children from ‘Ushago’ (the village) try their luck amidst many falls and some bruises.

PROVIDE ENTERTAINMENT

Last year an enterprising young man was hiring the skating shoes for Sh150 per hour.

For adults, a motorized boat ride or a sail on a wind-powered dhow in the Maruba dam will provide some entertainment.

However, for those who want an extra kick of adrenaline, a swing on the Zip-line would do the trick. It is a stunt for the dare-devil!

A man upholstered in straps on two metallic lines swings through empty space at terrific speed to stop a few meters from the dam.

The man climbs on the line from a metallic structure built in the mould of a tower in the park. Here one has to sign some form implying that he is doing the stunt at his own risk with no liability to any other party.

Some five hundred meters away there is another tower where another man applies the ‘brakes’ as the swinger comes to stop.

A failure of the mechanism could see the swinger plunge into the dam waters beneath or the perimeter fence nearby but so far no accident has occurred.

“It’s terrifying but that’s the excitement, “the man who is draped in protective gear complete with a head helmet says as he steps on the ground.

The flight through space is reminiscent of the Tarzan or Spiderman movie stunts.

Indeed the Machakos People’s Park is soon going to be a destination for movie-makers with a state-of-the Art Film Studio opening up in soon, according to Machawood Board CEO Victor Muniafu.

VENUE OF CHOICE

For two years now, the county government has organised a National film competition where some films are shot on the location with the winner pocketing Sh1 million cash prize.

The awarding ceremony takes place at the People’s Park which has become a venue of choice for both government and other organizations events. Local and internationally-famed musicians usually entertain revellers at the park on Christmas and on the eve of New Year. Tanzanian Musician Ali Kiba rocked fans at the park last year.

The ambience of the park with blossoming beautiful flowers lining the pavements, some playful peacock birds, super-clean toilets and resting tents provide picnic-goers mostly from Nairobi City with a befitting getaway. There are restaurants inside the park selling your meal of choice and drinks too.

A Police post inside the park provides the people with security and there is a County Ambulance on stand-by in case of an emergency.

On the main Arena, a band or some Artiste is usually performing to entertain the crowd every weekend or on Holidays.

With top class hotels such as the Gelian and the Kyaka Hotels in Machakos Town providing accommodation, there is no excuse for both domestic and foreign tourist not to visit Machakos, this Christmas.