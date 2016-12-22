New road to ease transport and boost trade in region

By GASTONE VALUSI

A newly-tarmacked 15-kilometre road launched on Thursday is set to ease transport for residents and the business community in Machakos County.

The Kathiani -Kakuyuni -Kangundo road was built at a cost of Sh150 million and was launched by Governor Alfred Mutua at a colourful ceremony in Kakuyuni town.

The county boss termed the project a historic one that opens a new development chapter in the county.

The road , a major communication link between Kathiani and Kangundo sub -counties. was constructed by the county roads ministry using its staff and equipment.

“This road is my Christmas gift to the people of this area,” said Dr Mutua.

He said development cannot be achieved when leaders engage in theft of public resources and political mischief.

This is the second road done by the county government after the 33-kilometre Makutano-Mwala road which was tarmacked in a record three months in 2014.

Area MCA Winstone Kanui said the road was a manifestation that Mutua was a development conscious leader.

“The Governor is assured of our votes due to his track record. We will re-elect him again, “said Kanui.