New road to ease transport and boost trade in region

Thursday December 22 2016

Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua poses for a photo with children during the launch of the newly Constructed Kathiani-Kakuyuni-Kangundo road in Machakos on December 22, 2016. The 15-kilometre tarmac road was constructed with approximately Sh10.5 million. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Summary

  • The Kathiani -Kakuyuni -Kangundo road was built at a cost of Sh150 million and was launched by Governor Alfred Mutua at a colourful ceremony in Kakuyuni town.
  • This is the second road done by the  county government after the 33-kilometre Makutano-Mwala road which was tarmacked in a  record three months in 2014.
By GASTONE VALUSI
A newly-tarmacked 15-kilometre road launched on Thursday is set to ease transport for residents and the business community in Machakos County.

The Kathiani -Kakuyuni -Kangundo road was built at a cost of Sh150 million and was launched by Governor Alfred Mutua at a colourful ceremony in Kakuyuni town.

The county boss termed the project a historic one that opens a new development chapter in the county.

The road , a major communication link between Kathiani and Kangundo sub -counties. was constructed by the county roads ministry using its staff and equipment.

“This road is my Christmas gift to the people of this area,” said Dr Mutua.

He said development cannot be achieved when leaders engage in theft of public resources and political mischief.

This is the second road done by the  county government after the 33-kilometre Makutano-Mwala road which was tarmacked in a  record three months in 2014.

Area MCA Winstone Kanui said the road was a manifestation that Mutua was a development conscious leader.

“The Governor is assured of our votes due to his track record. We will re-elect him again, “said Kanui.

Dr Mutua said his government has, since 2013, purchased over 20 graders, 6 excavators, 5 bull dozers and a host of other road construction equipment, including bitumen distributors and rollers.