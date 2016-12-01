Senators dispute Mutua’s land grabbers list

By DENNIS ODUNGA

Senators have poked holes in Governor Alfred Mutua's list of alleged land grabbers in Machakos County.

The governor is before the Senate's County Public Accounts and Investments Committee.

Nyamira Senator Mong'are Okong'o on Thursday dismissed the governor’s documents as "mere photocopies by a lawyer asking for investigations."

"He is dwelling on copies of papers whose legal authenticity is doubtful," said Mr Okong'o, who is a lawyer.

Boni Khalwale (Kakamega) challenged the governor to produce tangible evidence linking Cord co-principal Kalonzo Musyoka and other prominent leaders to land grabbing.

He said the 93-page documents presented to the committee were meant to divert attention from the financial malpractices flagged by the Auditor-General.

"This is a mere allegation. We can’t allow you to use this committee to get what you didn't get elsewhere," Dr Khalwale said.

But Senator Kimani Wamatangi (Kiambu) defended the list, saying the governor has owned the documents.

He said the committee can seek more information from institutions like the Ethics and Ant-Corruption Commission, the National Land Commission and companies named in the documents.

The House committee, he said, has constitutional powers to summon those adversely named to clear their names.

Dr Mutua too defended the document, saying it is properly before the committee.

"Trying to say this document should not be placed before this House amounts to a cover-up," he said.

The governor said dismissing the evidence because prominent people have been mentioned is discriminatory.

"It means there is small fish and the big fish which is untouchable," Dr Mutua said.