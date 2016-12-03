By STEPHEN MUTHINI

Two people died on Friday evening when a County ambulance collided head on with a Nissan patrol at Mikuyuni on Machakos-Mwala road.

The driver of the ambulance and an attendant died on the spot while three occupants of the other vehicle escaped with injuries and were taken to Machakos Level 5 hospital.

According to Mwala OCPD Henrry Kimathi, the driver of the Nissan was trying to overtake when he collided with the ambulance at a narrow stretch of the road which is under construction.

Mbiuni Ward Rep Thomas Kasoa condoled the families of the deceased County government workers and urged the Kenya Roads and Highway Authority to fast track the upgrading of the road.

He said this year alone, the spot had claimed three other lives.