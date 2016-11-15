Two watchmen killed in Machakos

By STEPHEN MUTHINI

Two security guards were killed Monday night by unknown assailants at Kariobangi Estate in Machakos town.

The attackers stole two cartons of cigarettes, among other goods estimated to be worth Sh150,000, from a nearby shop.

One of the victims, Festus Muema, 33, worked as a receptionist at a hotel and bar in the town and also guarded vehicles parked nearby for a fee, according to his workmate Joyce Mwikali.

The other victim, Maxwel Kyalo, 50, guarded a building near the bar.

Ms Mwikali said the bodies of the two men were found on the street in the morning.

Machakos OCPD Joseph Tenai said the bodies had visible injuries and appeared to have been hit by blunt objects.

He said police were investigating the killings.

In June this year six guards were killed in Mitaboni, Machakos County, sparking a day-long demonstration by residents calling for an end to insecurity in the area.