By PHILIP BWAYO

More by this Author

A man on Tuesday evening confessed to have killed his younger brother and secretly buried his body in a maize plantation in Trans Nzoia County.

Wycliffe Karanja, 25, made the shocking revelations to law enforcement officers in Endebess after he feared that villagers harvesting maize in the nearby farm would unearth his late brother’s secret grave.

The deceased, John Maina, had been missing for three weeks.

According to Kwanza OCPD Wilfred Mogire, Mr Karanja’s confession shocked many.

“He came to the station in the company of an elderly man and told us he wanted to make a confession in relation to his brother’s death,” said Mr Mogire.

Mr Karanja, he added, revealed he had disagreed with his late brother over a parcel of land that had been left under their custody by their late parents.

HIT HIM WITH A CLUB

According to him, a fight ensued and he hit his brother with a club on the head, killing him on the spot.

“My intention was not to kill him. I was surprised when I realised he had died.

"I wrapped him in a sack, dug a grave and buried him in the maize plantation to conceal evidence,” he said.

Mr Mogire said after thoroughly interrogating the man, they set out to retrieve the body in the farm.

BODY FOUND

“After digging the ground for some time, we found the body buried some four feet underground,” said Mr Mogire.

The incident attracted a huge crowd, some of who wailed upon seeing the deceased’s body being retrieved from the grave.

Neighbours also expressed shock at the incident.

“The two have had a history of fighting. But we never expected this to end this way,” said Ms Esther Nasimiyu, a local.

Mr Mogire said the suspect, who is currently in custody at the Kitale Police Station, will be arraigned in court to answer to murder charges once police complete investigations.