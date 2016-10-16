Those endorsed were Hassan Noor Hassan (governor), Hassan Osman (senator), four MPs and 18 MCAs.

By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Elders in Mandera County have endorsed new candidates for the next General Election, despite chaos at the event.

Those endorsed were Hassan Noor Hassan (governor), Hassan Osman (senator), four MPs and 18 MCAs.

The move seeks to introduce fresh blood in the political life of the region.

In August, Garre elders ordered incumbent Ali Roba and Senator Billow Kerrow to abandon their re-election plans, something that was not welcomed by the two.

They declared that 24 politicians must surrender their posts.

They include: MPs Mohamed Huka (Mandera South), Mohamed Abdi Haji (Banisa), Mohamud Mohamed (Mandera West), Aden Mohamed Noor (Mandera North), Woman Rep Fathia Mahbub and 18 Members of the County Assembly.

However, Governor Roba, who thought that his development track record will be a moderating factor, vowed to defy the edict.

“The population of Mandera knows where I stand for them. It is only that population that will determine my fate as governor through their democratic will,” he said.

In North Eastern region elders play a major role in determining marriage partners, clan leadership, among others.