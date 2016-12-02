By MANASE OTSIALO

More by this Author

Three people are nursing injuries in Mandera after their fuel tanker ran over a home-made bomb between Kotulo and Chuma Mrefu.

Mandera County Police Commander Job Boronjo said the tanker filled with petrol did not burn in the 7.30am incident.

“The explosion threw the tanker off the road, slightly injuring its three occupants, who were treated at Elwak hospital,” he said.

Mr Boronjo said security personnel were dispatched to the area to pursue suspected Al-Shabaab militants believed to have planted the explosive at night.

“We believe they were targeting police patrols who normally clear the road for buses,” he said.

On Wednesday, police on patrol escaped death narrowly after an explosive blew up in the same area.

Two weeks ago, police found assorted ammunition suspected to belong to Al-Shabaab militants.

“We are planning a major security flash-out operation in the area since we know the enemy is hiding in valleys at Elrhamu that borders Somalia,” he said.

'NO LAXITY'

Mr Boronjo said his team had already engaged the Kenyan military and choppers are expected to monitor the area from the air.

“The enemy is on a revenge mission after they lost the assorted ammunition to our security two weeks ago, but we are up to the task,” he said.

The county police boss denied that there was laxity among the police in the area considering the reported three terror incidents within two weeks.

“We have heightened security patrols in the area and set up several camps that are ensuring security of road users,” he said.

Mr Boronjo said the police have managed to contain insecurity in area and described recent attempted attacks as isolated cases.

“There are so many hideouts for the enemy, but once we are able to carry out aerial surveillance, things will normalize,” said Mr Boronjo.