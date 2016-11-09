Body of man in handcuffs found in Mandera river

By MANASE OTSIALO

Police are on the spot over extrajudicial killings after the body of a man in handcuffs was retrieved from a river in Mandera on Tuesday evening.

The body of Abbas Mohamed Abubakar, 28, was discovered floating on River Dawa, three days after he was picked up by unknown people at a market in Mandera. The body had been tied with ropes.

The body was later removed to the Mandera County Referral Hospital mortuary.

Khalalio Ward MCA Abdinoor Dakane claimed that Mr Abubakar was picked up by security officers as he unloaded miraa from a vehicle.

Mr Dakane said the family reported his arrest at the Mandera Police Station under Occurrence Book number OB/6/5/11/2016.

Mohamed Siad, a brother of Mr Abubakar, said police came with Mr Abubakar to his home and demanded that he show them where he had hidden guns.

“They brought him home and shot him as we watched after he failed to produce the weapons,” said Mr Siad.

He said his brother worked as miraa loader at the Mandera market and was not engaged in terrorism activities.

Mr Dakane said a delegation of clan elders and family members met Mandera County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia on Monday and he told them their kin was safe.

When reached for comment, Mr Shisia confirmed that he received a complaint from the suspect’s family.

“At the moment I cannot link the dead body with that of the suspect that was arrested until an enquiry file is opened to investigate the case.