By MANASE OTSIALO

Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet is to visit Mandera on Tuesday to assess the security situation there after the Monday attack by Al-Shabaab terrorists that left one person dead.

County Commissioner Fredrick Shisia confirmed Mr Boinnet's planned visit.

“We shall be hosting the IG from about 10am and plan more on [the] security matters of Mandera,” he said.

On Monday, a Kenya police reservist was killed when suspected Al-Shabaab militants hurled explosives at Equity Bank and two eateries in Mandera Town.

Mr Boinnet's visit comes as the public continued to blame security agencies for growing insecurity.

The police have been accused of laxity in implementing the dusk-to-dawn curfew imposed on Mandera in November 2016 and extended to March 28, 2017.

