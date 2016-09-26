By LUCAS BARASA

The Mandera regional government is set to launch 53 multimillion-shilling health institutions in the county.

Governor Ali Roba said this will improve health care in the region.

Speaking to the Nation on Monday after inspecting the institutions, Mr Roba said: “We inherited about 40 health institutions, 30 of them with single rooms. We have increased capacity by more than 200 per cent in the last three years.”

The new institutions include four Level III hospitals, 18 maternity hospitals, 28 dispensaries, four health centres and one diagnostic centre.

The Mandera and Elwak hospitals have been upgraded at a cost of Sh200 million each, and now have accident and emergency units.

Mr Roba said the launch would be in four to six weeks.

“The smallest has five rooms. Others are big. We have invested heavily in health care, with locals now travelling shorter distance to access services,” said the county boss.

The number of health workers in the devolved unit has been increased from 150 to 850.

Ninety per cent of medical staff are now locals. This followed an exodus of non-locals due to insecurity in the devolved unit.

The hospitals have been well-equipped.

As a result, the Takaba Sub-County Hospital successfully had its first Caesarean operation, boosting maternal health.

Level III hospitals have been established in Elmole, Kiliwehiri, Shimbili Fatuma and Wargadud.