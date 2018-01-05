He added that the injured were rushed to Wajir Referral Hospital for treatment.

Wajir County Traffic Base Commander James Cheptiony said the bus was ferrying at least 50 passengers at the time.

The incident happened between Tarbaj and Lafaley in Wajir County.

By BRUHAN MAKONG

More by this Author

Five passengers were slightly injured Thursday evening when a Nairobi-bound bus from Mandera lost control after its front wheels came off.

The incident happened between Tarbaj and Lafaley in Wajir County.

One passenger suffered deep leg injuries during the 5pm incident.

Wajir County Traffic Base Commander James Cheptiony confirmed the incident, saying that the hangers of the front wheels of the vehicle broke making the bus to lose control.

“This evening, a bus which was headed to Nairobi from Mandera was involved in an accident after the hangars holding the front tires of the vehicle broke,” said the commander.

Mr Cheptiony said that the bus belonging to Makkah bus company was ferrying at least 50 passengers at the time.

He added that the injured were rushed to Wajir Referral Hospital for treatment.

However, some passengers blamed the poor state of roads and speeding by drivers to be the main cause of such incidents in the area.